Former Seattle Mariners Reliever, World Series Champ Joins National League Contender
Former Seattle Mariners reliever Chris Devenski has signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets at the outset of the offseason.
Anthony DiComo of MLB.com had the information on social media:
Sources: the Mets are in agreement on a minor league deal for pitcher Chris Devenski (with a camp invite).
The veteran right-hander and World Series champ recently became a free agent. He ended the season with a 2.35 ERA over 23 appearances for Seattle's Triple-A affiliate.
Devenski did not appear in a game for the Mariners at the big-league level after being picked up from the Tampa Bay Rays. He elected free agency officially at the end of the regular season, allowing him the opportunity to sign with New York just three weeks later.
He's a nine-year veteran with the Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Angels and Rays. He's 27-22 lifetime with a 3.98 ERA and he won the World Series with the Astros in 2017. He also made the All-Star Game that same year.
He had an ERA of 6.75 with the Rays before getting DFA'd and getting picked up by Seattle.
The Mets are coming off a season in which they just got to the National League Championship Series. It could be tough to make the club for Devenski, but if he does, he'll have a chance to be a part of a solid roster in 2025 as well.
As for the Mariners, they'll keep looking to add to their bullpen over the course of the offseason.
