Former Seattle Mariners Star Robinson Cano Says Felix Hernandez Deserves HOF Bid
On Tuesday afternoon, the 2025 class for the National Baseball Hall of Fame will be announced. Former Seattle Mariners star Ichiro Suzuki is going to get in, though it's a question of if he will be a unanimous selection or not.
When he does get in, he'll become the third player in history to wear an M's cap on his plaque, joining Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez.
One Mariners player that won't get in on Tuesday is starting pitcher Felix Hernandez. With 183 ballots currently known, Hernandez has 26.2 percent of the vote. It's impossible for him to get in on this ballot, but he's achieved the five percent of the vote needed to stay on the ballot next year.
His former teammate Robinson Cano, speaking with Mariners on SI last week, said he'd like to see Hernandez get in in the future.
"He deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. We all know what he did in Seattle...."
Hernandez won a Cy Young and was a two-time Cy Young runner-up. He was a six-time All-Star who also threw a perfect game. He's a member of the Mariners Hall of Fame and had a run of 16 straight starts of seven or more innings pitched and two runs or less allowed, which made baseball history in 2014.
Lifetime, Hernandez was 169-136 with a 3.42 ERA. He made 419 career appearances, with 418 of them being starts. He struck out 2,524 career batters, the most in M's team history. He played 15 years, all with the M's.
