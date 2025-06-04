Injured Seattle Mariners Reliever Nearing Return to Roster After Latest Rehab Outing
Injured Seattle Mariners reliever Trent Thornton is nearing a return to the major league roster after throwing in a second rehab game for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday.
Thornton, who is out after a battle with appendicitis, gave up one run on two hits over 1.2 innings against Las Vegas. He walked none and struck out one.
He's thrown 2.2 innings in his rehab thus far. While just speculative, Thornton is likely unable to throw again on Wednesday, so the Mariners could look to bring him back on Thursday, or for a weekend series in Anaheim. Again, just speculating, it would seem that Casey Lawrence and Collin Snider are at the biggest risk of losing their spots, especially after Snider gave up two runs on four hits in just one inning as part of a 5-1 loss to the Orioles Tuesday night. He has an ERA of 5.47 thus far.
Thornton has been on the injured list since May 6 and recently detailed what he went through with Mariners on SI, starting with what he thought were stomach cramps when the team was playing the Athletics in West Sacramento (May 5-7).
So, that whole series in Sacramento. Like, I'm in the bullpen talking to some guys: 'Man, my stomach's killing me. It's not, like, nauseous. It's like a horrible cramp. I'm thinking, it'll go away. Like, it's just a cramp it'll be fine. Whoa. We fly back to Seattle, we have an off day. And, I wake up on that off day and, like, could barely roll out of bed. Like, my stomach was just, like the worst cramp imaginable, where, every step, you could just feel it throughout your body.
So I called the trainers, went to CVS to try to get some stomach medication, see if it was something like a virus or a bug or whatever. Hour goes by, no change. So, trainers say like 'hey, do some jumping jumps and tell me what you feel,' and like, my lower right abdomen just, I mean the whole body. He's like, 'Yeah, that's your appendix, you need go to the emergency room now.'
So show up to the hospital. And they're like, 'yeah, it's your appendix. We got gotta operate, like, now.' Because it started leaking, essentially. It didn't burst fully, but it was leaking whatever is in your appendix. So, yeah, it was not very enjoyable.
Thornton is a seven-year veteran of the Toronto Blue Jays and Mariners. This year, he's gone 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA.
The Mariners are 32-27 and will take on the Orioles again on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
