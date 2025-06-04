Inside The Mariners

Injured Seattle Mariners Reliever Nearing Return to Roster After Latest Rehab Outing

Trent Thornton worked 1.2 innings for the Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday, giving up one earned on two hits.

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Trent Thornton (46) reacts after giving up a three-run home run during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on April 27.
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Trent Thornton (46) reacts after giving up a three-run home run during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on April 27.
Injured Seattle Mariners reliever Trent Thornton is nearing a return to the major league roster after throwing in a second rehab game for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday.

Thornton, who is out after a battle with appendicitis, gave up one run on two hits over 1.2 innings against Las Vegas. He walked none and struck out one.

He's thrown 2.2 innings in his rehab thus far. While just speculative, Thornton is likely unable to throw again on Wednesday, so the Mariners could look to bring him back on Thursday, or for a weekend series in Anaheim. Again, just speculating, it would seem that Casey Lawrence and Collin Snider are at the biggest risk of losing their spots, especially after Snider gave up two runs on four hits in just one inning as part of a 5-1 loss to the Orioles Tuesday night. He has an ERA of 5.47 thus far.

Thornton has been on the injured list since May 6 and recently detailed what he went through with Mariners on SI, starting with what he thought were stomach cramps when the team was playing the Athletics in West Sacramento (May 5-7).

So, ​that ​whole ​series ​in ​Sacramento. ​Like, ​I'm ​in ​the bullpen talking ​to some ​guys: ​'Man, ​my ​stomach's ​killing ​me. ​It's ​not, ​like, ​nauseous. ​It's ​like ​a ​horrible ​cramp. ​I'm ​thinking, ​it'll ​go ​away. ​Like, ​it's just ​a ​cramp it'll be ​fine. ​Whoa. ​We ​fly ​back ​to ​Seattle, ​we ​have ​an ​off day. ​And, ​I ​wake ​up ​on ​that ​off ​day ​and, ​like, ​could ​barely ​roll ​out ​of ​bed. ​Like, ​my ​stomach ​was ​just, ​like the worst ​cramp ​imaginable, ​where, ​every ​step, ​you ​could ​just ​feel ​it ​throughout ​your ​body. ​

So ​I ​called ​the ​trainers, ​went ​to CVS ​to ​try ​to ​get ​some stomach ​medication, ​see ​if ​it ​was ​something ​like ​a virus ​or ​a ​bug ​or ​whatever. ​​Hour ​goes ​by, ​no ​change. ​So, ​trainers say ​like 'hey, ​do ​some ​jumping jumps and tell me what you feel,' and ​like, ​my ​lower ​right ​abdomen ​just, ​I ​mean the ​whole ​body. He's ​like, ​'Yeah, ​that's ​your ​appendix, ​you ​need ​go ​to ​the ​emergency ​room ​now.' ​

So ​show ​up ​to ​the ​hospital. ​And ​they're ​like, ​'yeah, ​it's ​your appendix. ​We ​got ​gotta ​operate, ​like, ​now.' Because ​it started ​leaking, ​essentially. ​It ​didn't ​burst ​fully, ​but ​it ​was ​leaking ​whatever ​is ​in ​your ​appendix. ​So, yeah, it ​was ​not ​very ​enjoyable.

Thornton is a seven-year veteran of the Toronto Blue Jays and Mariners. This year, he's gone 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA.

The Mariners are 32-27 and will take on the Orioles again on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. PT.

