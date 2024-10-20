Brady's Spin: It's Embarrassing that Seattle Mariners Won't Even Call Juan Soto
On Saturday night, outfielder Juan Soto helped send the New York Yankees to the World Series for the first time since 2009 when he hit a three-run homer in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.
The blast lifted the Yankees to a 5-2 win and was just another incredible moment for the 25-year-old superstar.
At the age of 25, Soto is already a World Series champion (2019), batting champion and home run derby champion. He's very likely to finish in the Top 3 of MVP voting in the American League this year after hitting .288 with 41 homers and 109 RBI. He's slated to be a free agent at the end of this season.
And the Seattle Mariners won't even give him a call. Which is embarrassing.
A team in drastic need for offensive help won't even call on one of the best offensive pieces in the game. A team who loves young players won't even call on a 25-year-old generational superstar. It really does boggle the mind, but the Mariners have already made a point to tell the fans that they aren't going "big-game shopping" this offseason. They've also made that abdundantly clear by their actions over the past two offseasons.
Yes, Soto will command a deal of more than $500 million. Yes, he'd likely need even more to come to Seattle. It's no guarantee that he'd say yes, but to not even try? That's another blight on this ownership group which says it's committed to building a winner, but then doesn't do all it can to build that winner.
