The Seattle Mariners could fill two starting spots with a spectacular St. Louis trade

With the Hot Stove League's flames beginning to get higher, every team in MLB is re-shuffling the deck for the upcoming season. Between free agency and trade talk at the upcoming winter meetings, general managers have a wish list for the holiday season.

For Mariners GM Justin Hollander, things have already gotten off to a good start. He was able to retain free agent first baseman Josh Naylor, and he's been in hot pursuit of re-signing his second baseman, Jorge Polanco, to a multi-year deal.

However, the Mariners are also looking to swing a trade, and one of the teams prominently mentioned is the St. Louis Cardinals, as Seattle is said to covet infielder Brendan Donovan and reliever Jo Jo Romero as a couple of players they envision going from the Gateway City to Emerald City.

There are several different scenarios, and even one potential multi-player deal where both sides could get what they wanted. One that involves Donovan, Romero, and third baseman Nolan Arenado. A package deal for all three, with the M's throwing a little cash in the deal, could fortify the Seattle lineup while also helping the Redbirds' rebuilding process. They desperately want to be free from Arenado's contract, and the multi-time Gold Glove winner wants to play on the West Coast. It's a great fit.

Brendan Donovan would be a key addition for the Mariners

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) collects a ball hit by the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

If the Mariners can pull off a trade scenario like this, then they wouldn't have to re-sign anyone in-house. While Arenado can't approach the 40-home run season that Eugenio Suarez hit in 2025, he is a veteran presence who is steady on the infield and might have another decent offensive season or two left in the tank. That would allow the Mariners to bring top prospect Colt Emerson along slowly as a potential replacement at third.

Nolan Arenado’s remaining salary:



2026- $27 Million ($5M paid by Rockies)

2027- $15 Million pic.twitter.com/zmIRr29ghG — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) November 12, 2025

But the biggest jewel would be Donovan, who is a former Gold Glove-winner as a utility player, could easily step into Polanco's shoes. He made his first career appearance in the MLB All-Star Game in 2025. The 28-year-old is a career .282 hitter, who hits to all fields and can play multiple positions.

Donovan would take a heavy price to pay, and the Cards are going to want minor league prospects in return. However, that compensation could be tempered if they agree to pick up most (or all) of Arenado's contract. That allows St. Louis, which has been mediocre the last three seasons, to add to their farm system while cutting payroll. That appears to be the strategy that new Cardinals GM Chaim Bloom is taking.

It would also be cost-efficient for the Mariners, as Polanco or Suarez are going to command a pretty penny on the market. Perhaps this deal with St. Louis could be settled at Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings, which will take place on December 7-10 in Orlando, Florida.

More Seattle Mariners News