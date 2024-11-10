Josh Rojas Seems to Have a More Secure Spot on Seattle Mariners Roster Than We Thought
As the Seattle Mariners look to figure out the best way to build a playoff team for 2025, one question is coming into focus. It appears as if Josh Rojas is more of a sure thing than we thought.
Rojas is headed into the third year of arbitration in 2025 and there was a thought that maybe the M's would non-tender him, but thus far, every bit of literature on the M's roster takes him as a roster certainty.
Take this piece from the Seattle Times on Friday, in which Adam Jude wrote about the M's infield situation:
And because of the positional versatility, the Mariners already have on the roster with Raley, Josh Rojas and Dylan Moore, those two new infielders could be either a first baseman, a second baseman or a third baseman.
The Mariners have already declined the option on second baseman Jorge Polanco this offseason and have already seen Luis Urias elect free agency, so they can't really afford to open up another hole in the infield. Rojas does have the ability to play both second and third, which obviously helps the team. Depending on how the M's address the roster this offseason, Rojas could find himself as a starter next season, or at least on the strong side of a platoon.
The 30-year-old Rojas is heading into the seventh year of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Mariners. The Mariners acquired him at the trade deadline in 2023. He hit .225 this past season with eight homers and 31 RBI.
