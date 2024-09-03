MLB Insider Says it Would Be an "Upset" if the Seattle Mariners Fired Jerry Dipoto
According to MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal of "The Athletic," it would be an "upset" if the Seattle Mariners fired Jerry Dipoto this offseason.
Several fans want this and have been clamoring for it, screaming for Dipoto to exit the organization in the same way that longtime manager Scott Servais did just two weeks ago.
Rosenthal wrote a very informative piece on Tuesday that details how owners straddle the line between team success and financial success, with him saying that most teams won't make front office changes as long as the revenue for the organization is good.
With regards to the Mariners, here's what he said:
The Mariners are run by yet another inert owner, John Stanton. They achieved a major breakthrough in 2022, ending a 21-year postseason drought, at that time the longest in professional sports. But what have they done in the two seasons since? Drawn criticism from catcher Cal Raleigh for not spending enough. Led the majors in strikeouts a second straight year even after turning over a strikeout-prone part of their roster. And on Aug. 23, replaced manager Scott Servais with a beloved former player, Dan Wilson.
The team has since gone (5-4) and still faces long playoff odds, wasting the best pitching staff in the majors. President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto is completing his ninth season. His sloppy handling of Servais’ dismissal only added to fan frustration. But he seems to maintain Stanton’s confidence, and it would be an upset if the team started over.
It should be noted that the team is now 5-5 under Wilson after another loss on Monday night.
Dipoto is in his ninth year with the Mariners. Thus far, his tenure has yielded one playoff berth and one playoff series win. The team has been close in 2018, 2021 and 2023, falling short of the playoffs in the final week of the season each time.
Seattle is 69-69 and fading incredibly fast here in 2024, which is the reason why so many fans want to see different faces in key places.
