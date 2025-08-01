New-Look Seattle Mariners Cruise to 6-0 Win Against Texas Rangers
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners third baseman and trade acquisition Eugenio Suarez was the star of the show Thursday. After a near-two-year absence from the club he helped guide to its first playoff berth in 21 years, he was serenaded with cheers and ovations from the crowd of 28,293 at T-Mobile Park. He drew more adulation when he hit a double and later scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth. It was the first run in the Mariners' 6-0 shutout win over the Texas Rangers.
"It felt great," Suarez said in a postgame interview. "Obviously, I hit that double, which is great for me. Then doing the little things, tagging on that fly ball to center field, and then read that wild pitch is fine. Gave the lead to the team and go from there. It was awesome for me."
Seattle improved to 58-52 win with the win and took sole possession of the final American League Wild Card spot by one game over Texas. The Mariners gained half a game over the idle Houston Astros and trail them by 4.5 games.
"Great way to start the homestand here. Great way to start the series," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said after the game. " ... Just a good win and great energy in the ballpark tonight. The fans, obviously, were excited and I thought it was some really nice tributes to (Suarez) on his welcome back. The fans certainly (appreciate) him."
Suarez's first game in a Mariners uniform in nearly two years (and his run) would have been enough to send most fans home happy. But the M's made sure to sweeten the pot.
Second baseman Cole Young hit his first homer at T-Mobile Park in the bottom of the fifth to the second deck in right field. It was originally measured at 470 feet before MLB looked into tracking of the solo shot.
"That was probably the farthest ball I've ever hit," Young said after the game. "Maybe one in Triple-A was similar, but that was probably the farthest. ... That felt good. It was a good swing."
Cal Raleigh continued to add to his historic season and hit a solo home run of his own to right field shortly after Young. It was Raleigh's major league-leading 42nd homer of the season and bolstered Seattle's lead to 3-0 through five. Raleigh broke the record for the most homers in a single season by a switch-hitting catcher with his knock.
Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby supported his offense with a quality start. He struck out six Rangers, walked two and allowed three hits in six innings pitched.
"After the second, I was able to get ahead a little bit and settle in," Kirby said in a postgame interview. "I was able to do that, able to execute the heaters up pretty well. Then kind of got my curveball and slider working a little bit. Splitter, too. Just kind of used the whole kitchen sink against them."
After Kirby's day was done, Young and J.P. Crawford put the finishing touches on the game.
Shortstop J.P. Crawford hit an RBI single to score Jorge Polanco from second and Young hit an RBI triple — the first of his major league career — to score Crawford in the bottom of the sixth. Young scored on a passed ball for the eventual final of 6-0.
Another M's trade acquisition, left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson, entered the game in the seventh and retired the side in order in 10 pitches. He induced a groundout and two lineouts.
"Great to see (Ferguson) out there and outstanding outing from him," Wilson said. " ... I think the thing that we talk about a lot is attacking the strike zone, and he certainly did that. He came in and it was the spot in the lineup where we wanted him to come in and he attacked. Right-handers, left-handers, it didn't matter."
The team went into the ninth inning riding high, but suffered a potential crucial loss before ending the game. Right-handed reliever Trent Thornton, who came in to pitch the final two innings, went down clutching his left ankle with one out to go in the bottom of the ninth. He stumbled off the mound in an attempt to cover first base on an infield single. He was eventually carted off the field.
Wilson said the team will no more about Thornton's condition Friday.
Seattle will look to keep the "Good Vibes" going in Game 2 of the four-game series against Texas at 7:10 p.m. PT on Friday. Logan Gilbert will start for the Mariners and Jack Leiter will start for the Rangers.
