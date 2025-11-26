Will the Seattle Mariners trade one of their top prospects?

Seattle Mariners catcher Harry Ford has been making strides as he transitions to the big-league level, Along the way he's become a fan favorite the Emerald City, as M's followers have watched the development of the British-American ballplayer dubbed, 'Sir Harry'.

Ford, 22, was selected by Seattle with the 12th overall pick of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. He made his debut with the Mariners as a September call-up, and showed promise in limited duty. One highlight for the youngster was that he collected a hit in his only at-bat of the 2025 American League Championship Series.

Big day!! The Mariners call up Harry Ford, along with a handful of other moves with the rosters now expanding pic.twitter.com/elfhyP6wd8 — Marine Layer Podcast (@MarineLayerPod) September 1, 2025

However, being a catcher in the Seattle system means that you are going to be playing behind AL MVP runner-up Cal Raleigh. Aside from smashing 60 home runs on the season Raleigh is also signed to a contract that could have him with the Mariners until 2031.

Ironically, for a player who was born Harrison Ford, he's truly the Han Solo to Raleigh's Luke Skywalker. Despite all his talent and promise, he's destine to be the back-up to the guy who swings Seattle's biggest lightsaber.

Could Ford be traded in the Off-season?

Sep 27, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Harry Ford (5) hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

When asked earlier this month about the possibility of trading Ford, Seattle general manager Justin Hollander made it sound like Ford will open the season on the big league roster with the Mariners.

“As of today, Harry would definitely be the backup,” Hollander told reporter Ryan Divish. “I think that Harry’s in a great spot. He has checked all the boxes along the way that you would want from a high school catcher coming through the draft. He’s performed at every level.”

HARRY FORD WITH THE MARINERS WALK OFF !!!!



FIRST PLACE MARINERS!! pic.twitter.com/r1rE3j8z2Y — Seattle Mariners ON Tap (@MarinersONTap) September 12, 2025

Ford has been much more effective as a hitter, and he may very well switch positions at some point. For now, it's unclear how his skills will develop behind the dish. That may prompt the Mariners to try to get maximum value for him immediately.

A young catcher who could be on the verge of greatness holds a ton of value on the open market. The M's could look for a big bat in the outfield or possibly a starter to compete for a spot in the starting rotation. As they continue to solidify their roster for 2026, it's clear that they are in a 'win now' state of mind. With a powerful lineup and Raleigh in tow, it will be interesting to see if a team comes along with the right offer for Ford.

