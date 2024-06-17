Prominent NFL Insider Makes Awesome Analogy with Regards to Mariners' Pitching
ESPN NFL Insider and Seattle native Mina Kimes made an incredible note on social media on Sunday with regards to the dominance of the Seattle Mariners' pitching staff.
The M's swept the Texas Rangers to move to 43-31 on the season and they are certainly doing so on the backs of that great rotation. Adam Jude of the Seattle Times put out the numbers for the staff on social media and Kimes responded with: "We got the Legion of Boom again."
She's making an incredible analogy and comparison to the 2012-2014 Seattle Seahawks, which got to the NFC Divisional Round (2012), won a Super Bowl (2013) and got to another (2014). The Legion of Boom was a group of defensive backs that put fear into opposing NFL quarterbacks. They were loud, brash, big-hitting and carried the team. In fact, if you were a Seahawks fan at that time, you knew the defense would keep you in every game, just like the pitching staff does for the Mariners.
The Legion of Boom included Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor and then Brandon Browner/Byron Maxwell. The group stuck together for a few more years after 2014 but it was never the same as injuries and contract issues took their toll.
If you are a fan of both teams, it's an absolutely ideal comparison, and given the success that those Seahawks teams had, it should make you excited to think about the possibilities for this Mariners team.
The M's lead the American League West by 8.5 games and will play the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. PT.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) Prominent MLB podcaster says M's are World Series threats if they make this move
2) M's have biggest divisional lead since 2001 after sweep of Texas