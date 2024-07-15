Mariners Ace Logan Gilbert Joins Felix Hernandez in Exclusive Team History

Logan Gilbert is the 2nd pitcher in @Mariners history to post a sub-3.00 ERA with 100+ strikeouts and a sub-1.00 WHIP before the All-Star Break.



🔹Logan Gilbert-2024 (2.79 ERA, 124 K, 0.87 WHIP)

🔹Félix Hernández-2014 (2.12 ERA, 154 K, 0.90 WHIP)