Mariners Ace Logan Gilbert Joins Felix Hernandez in Exclusive Team History
After throwing 7.0 shutout innings on Sunday afternoon, Seattle Mariners ace Logan Gilbert has now joined the legendary Felix Hernandez in an exclusive club in team history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Logan Gilbert is the 2nd pitcher in @Mariners history to post a sub-3.00 ERA with 100+ strikeouts and a sub-1.00 WHIP before the All-Star Break.
Logan Gilbert-2024 (2.79 ERA, 124 K, 0.87 WHIP)
Félix Hernández-2014 (2.12 ERA, 154 K, 0.90 WHIP)
Considering the All-Star break seemingly comes later and later every year, it's incredibly impressive that Gilbert has been able to maintain a low WHIP and low ERA through the first half.
In 20 starts this year, Gilbert is 6-5 with that 2.79 ERA. The Stetson University product was named to his first All-Star Game this year, but won't be pitching in the game by virtue of his pitching on Sunday. In that game against the Los Angeles Angels, Gilbert threw 7.0 shutout innings only for the Mariners bullpen to surrender the lead in the eighth.
Gilbert's continued success will be vital for a Mariners team that is trying to hold off the Houston Astros and win the American League West for the first time since 2001. They have a 1.0 game lead on Houston entering the second half.
The Mariners will open up the second half against the Astros on Friday night at T-Mobile Park. While the rotation hasn't been set yet, you can be assured that Gilbert will be pitching in that series.
Reliever Andres Munoz has taken Gilbert's spot on the All-Star team. The All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday night.
