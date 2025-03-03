Seattle Mariners Add Two More Nationally-Televised Games to Schedule
The Seattle Mariners will be one of the most scrutinized teams in 2025.
The Mariners missed the playoffs by one game for the second year in a row in 2024. The team signed just two position players in the offseason expected to start significant games next season. Seattle signed Jorge Polanco to a one-year, $7 million deal to play third base and Donovan Solano to a one-year, $3.5 million contract to platoon with Luke Raley at first.
And fans across the country will have at least two more opportunities to witness how the Mariners bounce back in 2025.
Apple TV announced its slate for nationally-televised Friday Night Baseball games and two games featured Seattle.
Apple TV will broadcast the Mariners game against the Toronto Blue Jays at 4 p.m. PT April 18 and their contest against the San Diego Padres at 6:30 p.m. PT May 16.
Including the two games on Apple TV, Seattle has 13 games that will be broadcast nationally.
Here's a breakdown of the rest of the Mariners national slate.
On FOX Sports 1 (FS1): Mariners at Cincinnati Reds, 3:30 pm. PT, April 16; Mariners vs. Washington Nationals, 6:30 p.m. PT, May 29; Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. PT, June 9; Mariners at Minnesota Twins, 4:30 p.m. PT, June 23; Mariners at Texas Rangers, 1 p.m. PT, June 28.
On FOX: Mariners vs, Minnesota Twins, 7 p.m. PT, May 31; Mariners vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 7 p.m. PT, July 5; Mariners at Cleveland Guardians, 4 p.m. PT, Aug. 30.
On Roku: Mariners at Los Angeles Angels, 1:07 p.m. PT, July 27; Mariners at Atlanta Braves, 10:35 a.m. PT, Sept. 7.
On ESPN: Mariners at New York Mets, Little League Classic (Williamsport, Pa.), 4 p.m. PT, Aug. 17.
