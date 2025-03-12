Seattle Mariners Reveal Injury Timeline For Slugger Mitch Garver
PEORIA, Ariz. — The Seattle Mariners avoided a big injury scare earlier this week.
Backup catcher Mitch Garver was hit in the right hand/wrist area by a pitch during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. He was pulled from the game and sent to get X-rays.
The X-rays came back negative. According to Mariners manager Dan Wilson, Garver will be day-to-day with what he described as a "bruise."
"Just a bruise, no break," Wilson said in a news conference Wednesday. "So it's just kind of a day-to-day thing, see how he's doing. Matter of getting the swelling out of there and seeing how much mobility he has. But, obviously, (Garver) has been having an awesome camp. Feels good at the plate. And just want to get him healthy as possible and get back out there. But want to make sure that hand is in good shape."
Garver is hitting .444 (8-for-18) with three home runs and six RBIs in spring training. The same game that he was hit by the pitch, he hit a two-run homer.
"You just never know on something like that," Wilson said. "Thankfully it got mostly the meat of the hand and didn't get that wrist bone. So thankful for that, for sure. And I'm glad that it's just kind of a tissue thing more than it is a bone thing. Get him healthy, and he's been through it before. So he'll get there. And once we're in the clear, then we'll get him back out there and ready to go."
