Mariners Drop Series Finale Against Orioles, Here's How it Happened
The Seattle Mariners lost the series finale on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, 6-3, at Camden Yards. With the loss, the M's are now 25-22 on the season. They remain in first place as they head to New York for a difficult four-game series with the Yankees. As we do after every game, here's everything you need to know:
The Overwhelming Story: This game really came down to two big things: Corbin Burnes's dominance on the mound, and George Kirby's relative off day on the mound.
Burnes, the former Cy Young winner who was acquired this offseason, threw 6.0 strong innings against Seattle, striking out 11. The Mariners did get him for a run on a Luis Urias single, and they created some traffic, getting him for seven hits and a walk, but they just couldn't get the big one or make consistent enough contact overall.
As for Kirby, he settled in and gave the Mariners some length, going six innings himself. However, he wasn't at his best against a lineup that he needed to be at his best against. He surrendered nine hits, including several balls in play at over 100 MPH, and gave up five runs, including two in the first inning.
The Big Plays: Once again, Gunnar Henderson doomed the Mariners, hitting his third home run of the series. This was his second leadoff homer of the series as well, giving him 15 for the season.
On the Mariners side, the big play came in the top of the third inning. Trailing 3-1 in the third, the M's had Cal Raleigh at first when Luke Raley hit a double into the right field corner. Third base coach Manny Acta sent Raleigh on an aggressive send, but he was thrown at the plate. Instead of a 3-2 deficit or runners at second and third with two out, the M's were turned away and the O's eventually grew the lead to 5-1.
The Mariners tacked on two runs in the top of the seventh but were done in by a crucial double play that halted further damage.
Odds and Ends: Raley went 3-for-4 in the loss and is now hitting .293..... Julio Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and now has a seven-game hitting streak... Urias had two hits and two RBI... Austin Voth threw a scoreless seventh inning against his old team.
The Mariners will play the Yankees on Monday night at 4:05 p.m. PT.