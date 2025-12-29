ESPN's Buster Olney says Seattle has faith in Cole Young at second base

While the Mariners have been scrambling to set up their infield, one young player is highly thought of in the organization and considered to be the second baseman of the future. That opinion is also shared by seasoned MLB expert and ESPN analyst Buster Olney, who believes that Cole Young can be something special in Seattle.

In a recent discussion with Roundtable Sports affiliate Refuse to Lose, Olney praised Seattle Mariners second baseman Cole Young, pointing out his strong on-base skills and plate discipline. He believes that players with such attributes tend to translate well at the highest levels. However, he also stated that the pursuit of other infield options (like Brendan Donovan) would allow the 22-year-old to maintain a role with Seattle, while giving him the time to mature and hone his craft.

"When ​you ​look ​at ​his ​particular ​skill ​set, ​I ​think ​there's ​every ​reason ​to ​believe ​in ​him, " Olney said. "​The ​first ​thing ​I ​look ​at, ​I ​don't ​know ​about ​you, ​but ​when ​I ​look ​at ​a ​prospect, and you read about a prospect...​the ​first ​thing ​you ​look ​at, ​to ​me, ​is ​on-base ​percentage, ​and ​walks ​and ​strikeouts. ​And ​how ​does ​that ​look? ​​Because ​that ​is ​a ​skill ​that ​typically ​translates ​up ​the ​line. ​"

Additionally, Mariners' general manager Jerry Dipoto called Young "ready to go" in December 2024, indicating confidence in his readiness. He may be forced to prove that theory now in 2026.

Last season, Cole Young played 54 games with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, batting .277 with 5 home runs, 26 RBIs, and 4 stolen bases. After being called up to the big club in late May, he appeared in 77 games for the Mariners, batting .211 with 4 home runs and 24 RBIs. In total for the year, across both leagues, he had 47 hits in 223 at-bats and stole one base.

Cole Young has to hit better at the MLB level

Young, the M's first round selection in the 2022 MLB Draft, does truly have the chance to be dynamic defender at the keystone. But with limited at-bats with Seattle last season, he didn't really showcase a lot of offensive output. His .211 average a year ago can be excused a bit because he didn't get regular plate appearances. But once that changes, Young has to up his production at the plate

"You ​might ​have ​a ​guy ​who's ​a, ​you ​know, ​really ​good ​hitter, ​high on-​base ​guy ​in ​the ​minor ​leagues​, and ​he ​might ​struggle," Buster Olney stated. ​"And ​Cole ​Young, ​​he ​had ​a ​what? .303 ​slugging ​percentage ​last ​year? ​He ​wasn't ​like ​he ​was ​dominant ​in ​his ​time ​with ​the ​Mariners. ​But ​here's ​the ​thing: that ​type ​of ​player, ​with ​a ​command ​of ​the ​strike ​zone, ​they ​tend ​to ​grow ​more... ​Give ​him ​the ​opportunity, ​he's ​only ​22 ​years ​old."

