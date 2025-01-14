Seattle Mariners Jettison Pitcher in Necessary 40-Man Roster Move
After three months, the Seattle Mariners finally struck in free agency on Monday, signing infielder Donovan Solano to a one-year deal.
However, on the flip side, left-handed pitcher Austin Kitchen was designated for assignment. The team made the announcement on social media.
The 27-year-old Kitchen has appeared in four career major league games, although none have been with the Mariners. He threw four games for the Miami Marlins in 2024, going 0-1 with a 14.14 ERA in 7.0 innings.
He's been better in the minor leagues, going 20-10 with a 4.04 ERA. Kitchen played his college ball at Coastal Carolina. If Kitchen passes through waivers, the Mariners will have five days to trade him, release him or send him to the minor leagues. They could very well be interested in retaining him if given the opportunity.
The Mariners have a full 40-man roster and will hopefully have more roster moves coming in the next month or so. While Solano can play first base, second base or third base, the M's still likely need at least one more infielder to round out what has been a disappointing offseason.
Seattle is coming off a season in which they went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by a game. The Mariners held a 10.0 game lead at one point in June before falling out of the playoffs entirely.
The M's last made the playoffs in 2022. Pitchers and catchers report to Peoria, Ariz. in about one month for the first workout.
This will be the first full season for Dan Wilson as manager.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: