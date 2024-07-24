Seattle Mariners Lose Yet Another Key Piece to Injury on Wednesday
The hits just keep on coming for the Seattle Mariners, who lost yet another key player to injury on Wednesday afternoon.
After placing shortstop JP Crawford and star Julio Rodriguez on the injured list on Tuesday, the M's saw reliever Gregory Santos get hurt in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.
Santos came into the game in the top of the eighth inning and immediately allowed a single before getting two outs. That initial runner came around to score on a single from Willie Calhoun. Santos balked the runner to second after when he appeared to show discomfort.
While it wasn't totally clear, it appeared to be some kind of lower body discomfort.
An injury to Santos is about the last thing the Mariners need as they were so excited to recently get him back to aid the bullpen. With Matt Brash out for the year, the M's pen has been hanging by a thread all season and as its recently started to crack, the hope was that Santos would help solidify it again.
He's made just four appearances now on the season and we will wait for a report after the game.
The Mariners will be off on Thursday before heading to play the White Sox over the weekend, so there might be any definitive reports until Friday afternoon.
The Mariners entered play on Wednesday at 53-50 and in a tie with the Houston Astros in the American League West. They have lost a 10.0 game lead in the American League West in the span of a month's worth of games.
