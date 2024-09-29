Seattle Mariners Making Weird Team History in Matchups with Oakland Athletics
The Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 7-6 on Saturday night thanks to a walk-off fielders choice from infielder Justin Turner.
With the win, the M's are 84-77 on the season. Though they are finishing over .500 for the fourth consecutive season, the M's are missing the playoffs for the third time in that stretch.
Seattle squandered a 10.0 game lead in the American League West (mid-June) and fired manager Scott Servais en route to this point.
There's plenty to be written about the M's and their future during the offseason, but as for now: Here's one last quirky historical note on the 2024 season.
Per @MarinersPR:
Seattle will play their 2nd of 7 consecutive regular season matchups against the Athletics tonight, with the Mariners scheduled to open the 2025 season against the A’s from March 27–30 at T-Mobile Park…it marks the 6th time Seattle has closed a season and opened the following one against the same team, the 3rd time they have done it against the A’s (also: 2010–11 and 2011–12).
Yup, that's about the most random nugget out there, but we appreciate it in times like this.
The Mariners and A's will finish out the regular season on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 12:10 p.m. PT. Each game on the final day of the season begins at the same time. Logan Gilbert is scheduled to start for Seattle, though it wouldn't be shocking to see him work in a shortened outing to limit his workload.
He's thrown more than 200 innings this season.
