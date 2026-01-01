For M's Fans, the Brendan Donovan trade saga has been like a movie that never ends

It seems like every day for weeks now, fans and media around Seattle have been waiting to check their phone or their laptops, expecting to hear that the Mariners had finally completed their long-awaited trade for Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan. And every day, it's just more talk, speculation, and more questions than answers.

Does St. Louis really want to get this trade done? Or are they drawing this long blockbuster out, only to come to the same conclusion in the climax of this story? They might be asking for too much if reports prove to be true. The rebuilding Redbirds want one of Seattle's young MLB starters out of the swap, while Mariners general manager Justin has made it clear that they don't want to trade from their rotation. Neither side is giving an inch.

So even though January just started, it already feels like every day is Groundhog Day. Except instead of starring Bill Murray, it centers around a Major League middle infielder. And it just keeps going on and on.

The Mariners are also facing some stiff competition in the market. The San Francisco Giants were initially strong contenders for Donovan, and they were reportedly offering prospects like Carson Whisenhunt and Gavin Kilen. However, those discussions also got gridlocked, and the Boston Red Sox (who have already completed two trades with St Louis this offseason) have stepped into the fray. This has dragged the process along, and there's no clear-cut

By now, Donovan was supposed to be Gone Like the Wind, and even it only lasted about four hours. Instead, we've seen countless reports and speculation on this supposed transaction, but no real results as of yet.

Donovan would be a great piece of the puzzle for Seattle

Donovan has a career batting average of about .282, with 40 home runs and 202 RBIs through the end of the 2025 season. Over his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, he's played 481 games. During the 2025 season specifically, he hit .287 with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs. He can play multiple positions and became the first National League winner of the Utility Player Gold Glove. He's a perfect fit for the M's.

As the Cardinals evaluate offers, the Mariners have been exploring a trade with Arizona for Ketel Marte, or they may just plug in their number-one prospect, Colt Emerson, as the starter at the keystone.

The Cardinals aren't going to fast-forward through this process. They realize they will likely get the best in return for Donovan, who is under contract for two more years, in this offseason. But one side is going to have to budge if we are ever going to see the the credits roll and for this whole epic reach its end.

