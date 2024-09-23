Seattle Mariners Not Expected to Activate Ace Off Injured List Just Yet
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Monday at 5.0 games back in the American League West and 2.0 games back in the American League wild card race.
With six games to play in the season, the M's are facing a steep climb to make it back to the playoffs, but they are still alive.
If they are going to make it for the second time in three years, they are going to have to go through the Houston Astros again. The two rivals meet for a three-game series in Houston beginning on Monday. In that series, the M's will likely pitch Bryce Miller, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby.
Though eligible to come off the injured list on Tuesday, the M's will not activate starting pitcher Luis Castillo it appears. He's been out since injuring himself on Sept. 8 with a left hamstring strain.
Considering that the M's just sent Emerson Hancock down to Triple-A, it would seem as if the team is counting on Castillo later this week against the Oakland A's. However, if the Astros series goes haywire and the M's are no longer in the race, they probably won't push Castillo and would likely go with a bullpen game.
The 31-year-old Castillo has gone 11-12 this season with a 3.64 ERA. He was an All-Star for Seattle in 2023.
