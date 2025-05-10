Seattle Mariners Outfielder Inching Closer to Recent Team History with Impressive Streak
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners weren't able to take advantage of several opportunities in a 6-3 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. But it was a solid individual day for the Mariners starting left fielder, Randy Arozarena.
Arozarena finished the game 2-for-3 with an RBI and a double. His double was his first hit of the game, which came in the bottom of the fourth.
Arozarena extended his on-base streak to a career-best 31 games on Friday. That streak started against the Detroit Tigers on March 31. Arozarena's on-base streak is the second-longest in the majors behind Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber (44). It's also the second-longest streak in the last nine years for Seattle. Robinson Cano reached in 34 straight back in 2016.
If Arozarena's streak continues, he would best Cano's mark on the Mariners current homestand. He would tie Cano in Game 1 of a three-game set against the New York Yankees on May 12 and break it the next day in Game 2.
Arozarena has managed to contribute to Seattle in a variety of ways this season. He's scored 17 runs in 35 games and has hit eight doubles and five home runs. He also has 19 RBIs and is a perfect 8-for-8 on steal attempts. He's slashing .234/.387/.419 with an .806 OPS entering Saturday. If the season ended today, Arozarena's OPS would be his highest since 2021 with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Mariners and Blue Jays will play on Saturday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
