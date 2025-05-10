Seattle Mariners Slugger Luke Raley Progressing Well From Oblique Injury
SEATTLE — One of the Seattle Mariners most crucial starting-caliber players will take the next step in his recovery more than a week after suffering a freak injury.
Mariners starting outfielder/first baseman Luke Raley was placed on the 10-day injured list April 30 (retroactive to April 28) with a Grade 1 right oblique strain. Raley suffered the injury while taking a swing in warm-ups before a game against the Los Angeles Angels on April 29.
Raley's injury came right before Seattle departed on a six-game road trip against the Texas Rangers and Athletics. And he felt better when the Mariners returned home for a six-game homestead.
"From what I understand, (Raley) had a really positive last few days," General manager Justin Hollander said before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. "Starting to feel better. So he will head to Arizona when we head out of town on Wednesday, again. I don't have a timeline yet, but he's progressing well. ... Sometimes with obliques, especially as hard as Luke swings, you want to balance how he's feeling with risking re-injury. So it will be a while, still. But he's progressing really well. I'm really excited about (that) update today."
Raley began the season in a fluid situation at first base with Rowdy Tellez and Donovan Solano. A left shoulder fracture suffered by Victor Robles on April 6 pushed Raley back the outfield, where he's spent the majority of his career. Raley scored 10 runs and hit two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs in 24 games before his injury. He slashed .206/.345/.324 with a .669 OPS before going down.
Seattle claimed former World Series-winning outfielder Leody Taveras off waivers from Texas on May 6 to help bolster the injury-riddled outfield. Raley and Robles are assumed to return around the All-Star break, barring setbacks in their recovery. When they return to the fold, the Mariners' outfield depth with be in a solid spot for the second half of the season.
