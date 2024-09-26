Seattle Mariners Outfielder Victor Robles Recognized by MLB Network

Victor Robles has not only been the best Seattle Mariner but he’s been arguably the best player in MLB since August 15th:



.409 AVG (1st)

199 wRC+ (1st)

2.0 WAR (t-2nd)

.472 OBP (1st)

.440 wOBA (3rd)

.468 BABIP (2nd)

16 SB (2nd)



Absolutely insane👀



📸 Brandon Sloter pic.twitter.com/7BoSIdB3hU