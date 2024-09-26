Seattle Mariners Outfielder Victor Robles Recognized by MLB Network
The Seattle Mariners are still depending on a several other teams to make their playoff dreams a reality.
Even after an 8-1 win against the Houston Astros on Wednesday, the Mariners still need at least one of the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers to lose one of their two respective games on Wednesday and Thursday to avoid elimination.
But a big reason why Seattle is even still in playoff contention has been due to several players elevating themselves during the most important point of the season.
One those players has been Victor Robles. Robles went 1-for-4 with a double during Wednesday's win against Houston. He scored three times and had two RBIs in the win.
Robles hasn't just been "elevating himself," he's been one of the best hitters in the league over the last month and a half.
According to a tweet from @EastCoastMs_ on "X", Robles entered Wednesday first in the MLB in batting average (.409), first in weighted runs created-plus (199), first in on-base percentage (.472) tied for second in WAR (2.0) and second in stolen bases (16).
Robles has already been rewarded for his play in the form of a two-year contract extension with the Mariners earlier in the year. But he's also starting to get his flowers from people outside the organization.
Before Tuesday's game against the Astros, Robles was discussed about during a segment on MLB Network by Mark DeRosa.
In the segment, DeRosa talked about Robles' former top prospect status (No. 4 entering the 2019 season), him being let go by the Washington Nationals earlier this season, his new batting stance and his reemergence with Seattle. He even talked about Robles' two pet monkeys. The whole segment can be seen below:
Robles is batting .306 this year with four home runs, 27 RBIs and 33 stolen bases. When he was released by the Nationals on June 1, he was hitting .120 with no homers, two RBIs and four stolen bases.
Robles has revitalized his career and the Mariners season since becoming a consistent presence in the lineup. The hope is now that all of that can actually transfer over into a playoff berth.
