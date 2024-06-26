Mariners Overcome Scare to Salvage Finale Against Rays; Here's How it Happened
The Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday afternoon 5-2 at Tropicana Field. The win was a nice way to end an otherwise disastrous road trip in which the M's went 3-6 and lost a substantial part of their lead in the American League West. As we do after every game, here's what you need to know:
The Overwhelming Story
George Kirby was excellent on the mound for six innings, while Cal Raleigh and JP Crawford provided the offense. Closer Andres Munoz didn't look right in the ninth but Trent Thornton slammed the door and we'll wait for word on Munoz's health.
The Big Plays
The Rays took a 1-0 lead on a bizarre play in the third inning. With a runner at second, Yandy Diaz hit a ground ball to George Kirby. Kirby looked back at Jose Caballero, who was advancing to third and then realized no one was covering first base. As he raced to the bag, Diaz was safe and Caballero scored all the way from second.
Raleigh gave the M's a 3-1 lead in the sixth with his 14th homer of the season. It came off reliever Shawn Armstrong, who used to play for the M's.
The Mariners added on thanks to a two-run single from JP Crawford.
Munoz came out of the bullpen with a 5-1 lead in the ninth inning and promptly walked and hit the bases loaded. For a pitcher who has dealt with back problems this year, we will await word on if he is OK. Trent Thornton came in and got a fielders' choice (scoring a run) and a double play to end the game.
The Odds and Ends
The M's are now 46-37 through 83 games on the year... Mitch Garver continued his strong series with another hit and he threw out a runner stealing... Luke Raley was scratched from the game for undisclosed reasons... Julio Rodriguez did not get a hit but had a crucial walk to set up the Raleigh homer... Kirby gave up one run in 6.0 innings... He allowed no walks and struck out seven... It was Thornton's first career save... The M's will head back to Seattle to play the Twins on Friday.
