Seattle Mariners Pitchers Made History of the Last Decade Because of High-End Velocity

Most 94+ MPH Pitches Thrown

(Any One Regular Season Since 2008):



2024 Mariners ---> 9,332

2023 Mariners ---> 9,268

2019 Mets ---> 9,048

2017 Pirates ---> 8,594

2021 White Sox ---> 8,435

2024 Dodgers ---> 8,195 pic.twitter.com/aj5ANwpihj