Seattle Mariners Pitchers Made History of the Last Decade Because of High-End Velocity
The Seattle Mariners went 85-77 this past season, missing the playoffs for the second straight year. It was a frustrating season for the M's, who had high expectations after missing the playoffs in 2023 as well. They went out and brought in impact players like Luke Raley and Jorge Polanco, but the team's offense didn't do enough to support its pitching staff most of the year.
Furthermore, injuries bit the Mariners as Matt Brash missed the entire year with Tommy John surgery and Gregory Santos missed most of the season with various ailments. Polanco had a knee issue that required surgery after the year and Julio Rodriguez also missed three weeks with a high-ankle sprain.
While the year as a whole was certainly disappointing, the M's pitching staff did make history on several fronts, including its use of high-end velocity.
Per @CodifyBaseball:
Most 94+ MPH Pitches Thrown
(Any One Regular Season Since 2008):
2024 Mariners ---> 9,332
2023 Mariners ---> 9,268
2019 Mets ---> 9,048
2017 Pirates ---> 8,594
2021 White Sox ---> 8,435
2024 Dodgers ---> 8,195
The starting group of Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo, Bryce Miller, George Kirby and Bryan Woo can all blow up the radar gun to the tune of 95-mph plus. Furthermore, closer Andres Munoz regularly throws in the 98-100 MPH range. Santos, Gabe Speier, Collin Snider are other relievers that can throw above 94 with regularity.
As the Mariners move through the offseason, they will have to figure out how to keep their pitching staff in tact again next year - and they'll look for continued improvement out of the offensive group.
