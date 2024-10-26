Seattle Mariners Provide Incredible Injury Update on Superstar Pitcher
After going 85-77 and missing the playoffs for the second straight year, Seattle Mariners fans needed some good news early in the offseason.
On Saturday, they got it in the form of a post from the team on "X:"
The Mariners posted a series of photos of reliever Matt Brash, who is back throwing off the mound. He missed the entire season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May.
Brash's absence loomed large for the M's bullpen this past season. Him, Gregory Santos and Andres Munoz were supposed to form a three-headed monster at the back-end, but Brash missed the entire year and Santos missed most of it. The bullpen was held together by the likes of Munoz, Collin Snider and Trent Thornton, but it certainly had moments where it struggled.
Brash is projected to re-join the team around June of 2025, but perhaps already being on the mound signifies the potential for an earlier return.
The 26-year-old Brash is one of the nastiest pitchers in all of baseball, complete with a triple-digit fastball and a wicked slider. He went 9-4 in 2023 with a 3.06 ERA and led baseball in appearances with 78. He made his major league debut in 2022 and made five starts before heading to Triple-A and resurfacing as a dynamite reliever. He helped the M's get to the playoffs that season.
While throwing off the mound is a huge step for Brash, it will be critical to see how he recovers next. The Mariners report to spring training in mid-February.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: