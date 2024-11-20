Seattle Mariners Putting Full-Court Press on For Felix Hernandez's Hall of Fame Candidacy
Earlier this week, the 2025 ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame was announced. On it are former Seattle Mariners All-Stars Ichiro Suzuki and Felix Hernandez, who both appear on the ballot for the first time.
Furthermore, former Mariners Alex Rodriguez and Fernando Rodney are on the ballot. It's also Rodney's first time appearing.
Ichiro is a foregone conclusion to make the Hall of Fame, and his selection might even be unanimous, but Hernandez will have a more difficult case. Given that he played on so many bad to mediocre teams, he doesn't have gaudy win totals, which usually help boost a Hall of Fame resume.
That said, the Mariners are going all-out in trying to raise Hernandez's profile, putting out a big stat post on "X:"
Among many career accolades, the Mariners mention that Hernandez won a Cy Young and was a two-time Cy Young runner-up. He was a six-time All-Star who also threw a perfect game. He's a member of the Mariners Hall of Fame and had a run of 16 straight starts of seven or more innings pitched and two runs or less allowed, which made baseball history in 2014.
Lifetime, Hernandez was 169-136 with a 3.42 ERA. He made 419 career appearances, with 418 of them being starts. He struck out 2,524 career batters, the most in M's team history.
The Baseball Hall of Fame inductees will be revealed next January with the induction ceremony taking place in Cooperstown in July.
Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez are the only career-long Mariners in the Hall of Fame. Hernandez spent all 15 years with the M's.
