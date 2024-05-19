Mariners Rally Late to Topple Orioles, Even Crucial Series
Despite being no-hit through the first five innings and shut out through the first six, the Seattle Mariners rallied on Saturday night to beat the Baltimore Orioles, 4-3, at Camden Yards in Baltimore.
Trailing 2-0 in the top of the seventh, the M's scored two times in that frame to tie the game and added two more in the top of the eighth to utlimately win it.
After a nearly three-hour rain delay, the M's looked punchless offensively against O's starter Grayson Rodriguez, who was making his first start since being activated off the injured list. He surrendered just one hit through six innings, but the M's got to the bullpen in the seventh on an RBI groundout by Mitch Haniger and a single by Ty France.
In the eighth, the M's took a 3-2 lead on an RBI double from Cal Raleigh and added an insurance run on a double by Dylan Moore.
Moore went 2-for-3 with two doubles and continues to do a great job filling in for the injured J.P. Crawford. In addition, Julio Rodriguez went 2-for-5 and raised his average to .269. Raleigh now has four go-ahead hits in the seventh inning or later, which is the most in the majors.
On the mound, Luis Castillo took a no-decision despite throwing six brilliant innings. He allowed two earned runs on four hits and now has an ERA of 3.28.
The combination of Gabe Speier, Ryne Stanek, Trent Thornton and Andres Munoz out of the bullpen locked down the win for the M's. Stanek moved to 2-0 on the year while Munoz got his eighth save.
The Mariners are now 25-21 on the year while the Orioles are 28-15.
The two teams finish out the series on Sunday at 10:35 a.m. PT.