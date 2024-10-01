Seattle Mariners Reportedly Expected to Decline Option on Former Big Acquisition
According to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, the Seattle Mariners are expected to decline the team option on infielder Jorge Polanco.
Doing so would save the Mariners about $12 million in salary commitments for 2025, but it would open them up to another round of questions about how they handle the second base position in the wake of trading Robinson Cano after the 2018 season.
Jude's statement comes from a deep dive of the Mariners financial situation moving forward:
Club option: Jorge Polanco, $12 million. Team is expected to decline the option.
The 31-year-old Polanco was acquired in a trade last offseason from the Minnesota Twins and was supposed to be the answer to the team's second base issues, but it just didn't really happen.
A switch-hitter, Polanco hit just .213 over 417 at-bats. He also had two separate stints on the injured list, playing only 118 games. Though he had a good stretch in July, hitting .241, he hit .222 or less in four of the six months of the season.
He finished with 16 homers in total but failed to provide real lineup cover for Cal Raleigh or Julio Rodriguez.
If the M's do decline the option on Polanco, they will have internal options to replace him. Top prospect Cole Young could be an option, as could Ryan Bliss, who made his major league debut this season. The M's could also look to acquire a third baseman and potentially slide Josh Rojas over to the keystone.
It's all part of a puzzle that Jerry Dipoto and Justin Hollander will have to put together this offseason.
