Seattle Mariners Send Well Wishes on "X" to Local Hockey Team as Season Opens
The NHL season begins on Tuesday night for the Seattle Kraken and the Seattle Mariners have made sure to send them well-wishes on "X:"
The M's posted a picture of Kraken star Matty Beniers with the caption:
That’s. Kraken. Hockey. Baby.
Best of luck to @SeattleKraken as they drop the puck to start their season today!
It's always fun when the local teams get behind each other or support one another. Back on Sept 8., the Mariners also posted well wishes to the Seattle Seahawks, who began their NFL season that day against the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks won that opener.
The Seahawks also wished the Kraken good luck as well.
The Kraken missed the playoffs last season, finishing in sixth place in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference. They had 81 points, which was behind Vancouver, Edmonton, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Calgary. The Florida Panthers beat Edmonton to win the Stanley Cup Finals. The Kraken made a deep playoff run in the 2022-2023 campaign. They advanced to the Western Conference Finals.
The Kraken up the season at 1:30 p.m. PT against the St. Louis Blues.
As for the Mariners, they are on to a long offseason of trying to figure out how to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022. The M's missed the playoffs by just 1.0 game this past season after going 85-77. They finished second in the American League West, behind the Houston Astros.
No real offseason activity can happen until after the World Series.
