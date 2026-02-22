Mariners Hall of Famer fields grounders with current players at Spring Training

It's still early, but Spring is already in the air for the Seattle Mariners. They've showcased a lot of talent at their Peoria, Arizona camp, as they prepare to defend their American League West Division championship. While there are plenty of bodies to provide depth in practice sessions, the team had an unlikely infielder taking part in drills earlier this week.

Hall of Famer and legendary Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, now 52, has stayed involved with the M's organization since his retirement in 2019. His technical title with the team today is 'special assistant to the owner'. However, he works in various roles for the ballclub, mostly as a goodwill ambassador and sometimes a practice advisor. He's grown especially close to Julio Rodriguez, who is a fellow foreign phenom who also took MLB by storm upon his arrival.

Ichiro Suzuki first practiced with the Mariners in 1999, when he was just visiting, as a member of the Orix BlueWave over in Japan at the time. But it forged a relationship that led to his eventual signing with the M's and a bond that lasts to this day. Highly respected by the front office and beloved by fans, Seattle has adopted him as a favorite son, no matter where he was born.

Ichiro holds a special place in Mariners history

Suzuki was a statistics monster, racking up never-before-seen numbers and amazing accolades, especially during his first stint with the M's. He won both the Rookie of the Year and MVP Award in 2001. He received 10 consecutive selections as an All-Star from 2001 to 2010 and was 10-time Gold Glove winner, while winning two American League batting titles,

By the time he retired, Ichiro had produced 4,367 hits in professional baseball -- 3,089 in the Majors and another 1,278 from his time in Japan, while earning a reputation for his unique combination of blazing speed and amazing contact at the plate. He received his plaque in Cooperstown in 2025 on the first ballot.

But even more than the numbers, the legacy of Ichiro Suzuki goes far beyond being a legendary player. His calm demeanor and positive effect on the community can't be quantified with mere numbers. He was arguably the game's best all-around player at a time when the city would have normally still been in mourning over Ken Griffey Jr's departure for Cincinnati in 1999.

Outside of the Pacific Northwest, he was lauded all around Major League Baseball for his gentlemanly conduct, his treatment of the fans and media, and his general diplomacy. A credit to the game, he was someone that any baseball backer could get behind - regardless of whether they were Mariners fans or not.

In Japan? He's a national hero and sports groundbreaker. Thanks to Suzuki's staggering success, it opened the floodgates for future talents from the Land of the Rising Sun. That gave the Mariners a leg up in international affairs, as many Asian stars are looking to follow the same blueprint that Ichiro did. And in many cases, like the Los Angeles Dodgers two-way megastar Shohei Ohtani, they have been a big success

Despite playing two seasons in Miami and 360 games with the Yankees, he eventually returned to Seattle, where he ended his career and took his final bow. In many ways, much like Griffey, Jr, he may have departed, but he came home to be a Mariner for life. And that's where he remains today.

