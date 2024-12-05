Brady's Take: Seattle Mariners Should Go After Yoan Moncada in Free Agency Now
Look, I'm not against the bargain basement. Not in life, not in baseball. I believe there's value to be found everywhere.
And if you look at baseball teams that win, they all find value where you aren't expecting it. Justin Turner, Chris Taylor and Max Muncy were once value plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Nathan Eovaldi and Steve Pearce were low-cost additions that helped the Boston Red Sox win the 2018 World Series.
The Seattle Mariners need value, and they need to shop in the bargain basement in order to find some of it. The problem is that the bargain bin is apparently the only place that the M's can shop these days, and that's a major issue.
Reports indicate that the M's have between $15-20 million to spend for the rest of the season, not just the offseason. Of course, they could add more money by shedding the salary of Mitch Haniger, but that's a tough ask right now, so let me tell you what the M's should do.
Sign Justin Turner or Carlos Santana:
This one is too easy as it's been rumored for weeks now. The M's need help at first base and they also need a veteran presence in the clubhouse. Both players are at the tail end of their careers and can be had on relatively inexpensive one-year deal deals. Somewhere in the $5-7 million range sounds right, leaving the M's room to get a few more things they need.
Sign Hyesong Kim out of South Korea:
Kim is 25 years old and runs well, while also being a contact artist and a good defender. MLBTradeRumors predicted him to sign a three-year, $24 million deal. If it gets that high at $8 million, the M's will push their limit, but he would help the team get younger and more athletic. If Cole Young ends up ready to take over second base in 2026, perhaps Kim could move to third base, but we'll worry about that then.
Sign Yoan Moncada:
As a result of my previous suggestion, I'm very aware that we could end up with an Austin Shenton/Dylan Moore platoon at third base, and frankly, I'd just have to be OK with that. But if you're looking to save some money and go for a little upside, Moncada seems like a good place to go.
The former No. 1 prospect in all of baseball, he has dealt with injury issues in the last two years. A free agent for the first time, he's looking to prove himself, and if the M's can get him for $3 million or less, it would be worthwhile to take a flier on the talent. He's still just 29 years old and is a switch-hitter, giving the M's some options matchup-wise.
He did hit 25 homers back in 2019. He also posted a .263 average with a .375 on-base percentage back in 2021. He hit .260 back in 2023.
We have heard that the M's were at least monitoring his market.
We've also heard the rumors about the M's trading for Alec Bohm or Nico Hoerner, and while both of those moves have appeal to them, they also require the M's to shed significant prospect capital. If the M's are going to be as frugal as they appear to be, they'll need the prospects to get to the big leagues and be good players for them, rather than someone else.
