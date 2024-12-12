Seattle Mariners Skipper Says He Believes This Team Can Get to the World Series
The Seattle Mariners have some very pronounced needs as the offseason wages on but that isn't stopping manager Dan Wilson from having lofty expectations.
Speaking this week at the baseball winter meetings in Dallas, Wilson said that he believes this team can get to the World Series, despite having missed the playoffs in each of the last two years and having never actually been to the World Series.
Adam Jude of the Seattle Times posted a portion of the video:
Mariners manager Dan Wilson:
“I love the guys that we have. Offensively, the things we did at the end of the season were impressive. … To me, this is a team that can get to the World Series.”
The Mariners have several key ingredients of championship teams, mainly outstanding starting pitching. They also have a superstar in Julio Rodriguez and play generally good defense. However, if the team is going to take the steps needed to make a deep playoff run, they are going to have to figure out the offensive consistency part of things. Wilson is right, over his 34-game tenure in 2024, the offense ticked up, but it has to figure out a way to be good all throughout the year.
Before the M's can start talking about a World Series berth, they need to fill out the rest of the roster. They have needs at second base and third base, and also could stand to get another first baseman. They've been rumored to be after former Mariner Carlos Santana, who spent last year with the Minnesota Twins.
