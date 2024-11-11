Seattle Mariners Star Julio Rodriguez Was One of Only Two Players to Accomplish This in 2024
The Seattle Mariners went 85-77 this season, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year.
The biggest culprit behind the M's inability to make the postseason was the team's tepid offense, which failed to do damage on a consistent basis. As part of that, superstar Julio Rodriguez also failed to do consistent damage in 2024. His season-end numbers showed a decent enough season, but it came with wild peaks and valleys.
Despite dealing with a high-ankle sprain that cost him nearly a month of action, Rodriguez hit .273 with 20 homers and 68 RBI. It was a far cry from his 32 homer, 103 RBI campaign in 2023, but it still showed his talent level and ridiculously high ceiling. Again, he just needs to find a consistency in 2025 that can help steady the entire lineup. When he's going right, the lineup is in a totally different spot.
Speaking of his talent level, @CodifyBaseball reported that Rodriguez was one of just two players to accomplish this rare feat in 2024:
the only two big leaguers in the 90th percentile or better this year in bat speed, sprint speed, and arm strength (via baseball savant)
julio rodríguez --> 96 bat speed, 96 sprint, 90 arm
elly de la cruz --> 90 bat speed, 100 sprint, 90 arm
Rodriguez has an incredible combination of physical gifts, making him one of the most exciting players in the entire sport. Once he finds that consistency, he'll have an opportunity to make more All-Star teams and potentially win MVP Awards.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: