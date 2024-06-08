Mariners Suffer Worst Lost of Season in Loss to Royals; Here's How it Happened
The Seattle Mariners suffered their worst loss of the season on Friday night, falling against the Kansas City Royals 10-9. As we do after every game, here's what you need to know:
The Overwhelming Story
This was a tale of two games: the first inning and everything else. The Mariners took a 7-0 lead in the top of the first inning, and then eventually led 8-0 before ultimately losing 10-9 on a walk-off fielders choice in the bottom of the ninth.
The Big Plays
Leading 1-0 in the top of the first, Mitch Haniger hit a three-run double to make it 4-0.
Infielder Ryan Bliss hit his first major league home run to make it 7-0.
Ty France made it 8-0 with a double.
With the M's up 8-1 MJ Melendez hit a three-run homer to make it 8-4.
The Mariners led 9-7 in the bottom of the ninth inning, but the Royals scored three runs to win the game. A fielder's choice made it 9-8 before Bobby Witt Jr. tied the game with a triple. The Mariners then walked two batters intentionally to load the bases before Nelson Velazquez scored the game-winning run on a walk-off fielders choice.
Odds and Ends
Bryce Miller struggled in this one, giving up seven earned runs in 5.0 innings.... He walked three and just struck out one... Ryne Stanek blew the save after giving up three earned runs... His leadoff walk in the ninth loomed large... The Mariners had 10 hits in the loss...Ty France had two doubles... He also got hit by a pitch, which gave him 90 for his M's career, the most in M's history. The Mariners will play the Royals again on Saturday at 2:05 p.m. PT.
