Seattle Mariners Superstar Helps Usher in NHL Season on Tuesday
The Seattle Kraken opened up the NHL season on Tuesday afternoon with a 3-2 loss against the St. Louis Blues at Climate Pledge Arena.
Due to an odd Opening Day scheduling quirk, the Kraken began the weekday contest at 1:30 p.m. PT.
Despite the loss and the different start time, it was fun to see Seattle Mariners star Cal Raleigh in attendance. You can see the picture of Raleigh in a booth below, courtesy of Circling Seattle Sports.
Since arriving in Seattle, Raleigh has continued to make himself a bigger and bigger part of the Seattle community. In fact, in a recent episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, Raleigh's father told us how much he loves the Pacific Northwest and how he's grown into a leadership role. You can listen to that here.
Raleigh has also raised the "12th Man" flag at a Seattle Seahawks game in the past.
One of the best power hitters in all of baseball, Raleigh led all catchers in home runs this season with 34. He also posted 100 RBI. He's in position to potentially win a Silver Slugger Award this season, and he also could end up winning a Gold Glove as well.
Despite Raleigh's best efforts, the Mariners missed the playoffs by 1.0 game. At 85-77, it's the second straight year that Seattle has missed the playoffs by that little margin.
The Mariners will now try to spend the offseason trying to figure out how to get back into postseason play for the first time since 2022.
