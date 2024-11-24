The Seattle Mariners May Need to Make Really Uncomfortable Moves to Get Better in 2025
The Seattle Mariners are in a very tough position as we head deeper into this offseason.
First, the M's went 85-77 last season, missing the playoffs by just one game. They are clearly a good team, but they are good team that needs to make some improvements in order to be great.
Unfortunately, those improvements may be hard to come by. Seattle has holes at second base, third base and in the bullpen, and they apparently only have $16 million or so to spend this offseason. It's already been reported as a "likelihood" that either Justin Turner or Carlos Santana return to the roster, so that signing will eat up a significant chunk of that money.
Thus, how do the M's go about filling those needs with what could amount to just five or six million? They will have to do something that is very uncomfortable, in one way or the other.
In order to acquire a solid offensive player, who is also affordable, the M's could have to part with one of their young pitchers. The team has repeatedly said they don't want to do that, but it's one of a small handful of ways to get affordable offense. Of course, by doing that, you'd be making the pitching staff worse.
More likely, but also uncomfortable, is that the M's try to trade Mitch Haniger. Owed more than $15 million, Haniger is coming off a season in which he hit only .208. No team will take on that salary for that kind of production, so in order to move him, the M's would have to attach a top prospect to the deal.
Remember what they did last year, trading Jarred Kelenic in order to shed Evan White and Marco Gonzales's contract? You could see the exact same thing, and for a team that has worked hard to build its farm system, it's going to hurt.
But it might be the only option to open up money so the team can get the kind of players it needs to fully compete.
