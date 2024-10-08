Tuesday is the Two-Year Anniversary of the Last Postseason Win For the Seattle Mariners
In 2022, the Seattle Mariners accomplished something special by breaking the team's lengthy playoff drought and winning a wild card series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Unfortunately, the M's were beaten by the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series, ending the season and keeping the Mariners from accomplishing their dream of winning a World Series.
The M's have not been able to replicate their 2022 success in the last two seasons, missing the playoffs by 1.0 game in each of those two years.
Tuesday (Oct. 8) is the anniversary of the M's last playoff win, that series-clinching win against the Blue Jays.
In that game, the Mariners came back to win by a score of 10-9. After initially trailing 8-1, the M's scored four runs in the sixth inning to make it 8-5. They then trailed 9-5 before getting four more runs in the eighth inning to make it 9-9. The Adam Frazier double above gave the M's the eventual 10-9 win.
As the Mariners navigate the offseason ahead, the goal is to figure out how to get back to that place consistently. The Mariners have too good a team, and too good a pitching staff, to be missing the playoffs while the likes of the Detroit Tigers are just two wins away from the American League Championship Series.
The Mariners went 85-77 this past season, finishing second in the American League West. The Houston Astros won the division again, but were beaten by the Tigers in the wild card round.
