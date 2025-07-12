When it Comes to Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez and His Struggles, Two Words Come to Mind
Entering play on Saturday, Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez is hitting just .244 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs. Though he did take Tarik Skubal deep in a 12-3 win on Friday night, it's been a grind for Rodriguez, who just pulled out of the MLB All-Star Game to rest and reset.
When it comes to Rodriguez's struggles this season, a lot has been discussed, but I've landed on two words: Approach, and identity.
Approach is something I've been talking about for months, but the idea of identity was raised on our most recent Refuse to Lose podcast, through a conversation with Joe Doyle of Overslot, and I discussed it further:
...You think he's figured it out, you think he's regressed, you think it's the approach, you think it's the mechanics, you think it's he's trying too hard... I have landed on basically, to me, one thought with Julio, that I think his approach is flawed right? I think his approach is flawed. You've heard me say that in various ways on several episodes right? I think what are you looking for, and when is the biggest question that Julio needs to answer. I think Joe also brought up a point that maybe I haven't brought up yet, that kind of dovetails off that. In addition to the to the word approach is the word identity. What is Julio's identity as a hitter and what and who does he want to be?
Does Julio want to be a contact hitter? A power hitter? He's still trying to figure that out.
You can listen to the full discussion in the podcast player below:
The Mariners (49-45) will take on the Tigers on Saturday at 10:10 a.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is live in New York for the series with the Yankees and he talks about the frustration of the first two games, but says Seattle can still accomplish what it needs to. Furthermore, it's a packed guest list as Ben Williamson stops by, as does George Kirby's high school coach! Also, Joe Doyle of Overslot talks about the M's and the No. 3 pick in the draft. CLICK HERE:
PITCH-TIPPING? What was going on with Andres Munoz and his pitch-tipping on Thursday, and who is to blame for how it all transpired? CLICK HERE:
POSSIBLE BLOCKBUSTER? Jon Morosi of MLB.com has planted the seeds of a possible big deal between the Mariners and the Arizona Diamondbacks, but it's not necessarily the one you were expecting. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.