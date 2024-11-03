Why Has Seattle Mariners Outfielder Mitch Haniger Not Exercised His Option Yet?
Beginning last Thursday (Oct. 31), Major League Baseball teams and players had five days to exercise player or club options.
For instance, on Friday, we saw the Seattle Mariners decline their $12 million option on second baseman Jorge Polanco, making him a free agent.
However, as we hit Sunday morning, the Mariners haven't officially gotten word yet on what veteran outfielder Mitch Haniger will do with his player option.
Now, Haniger has until Monday (Nov. 4) to decide if he'll return to Seattle, but the decision seems fairly cut and dry. The 33-year-old holds a $17.5 million player option that he seems sure to exercise. Coming off a year in which he hit just .208 with 12 homers and 44 RBI, there is undoubtedly no better one-year, or multi-year, deals out there for Haniger.
So what's the hold up?
This could truly just be a case of Haniger and his representation waiting out until the last minute because they can. However, there could be more at play. The Mariners outfield for 2024 seems set with Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena and Victor Robles. Could Haniger actually opt-out and forego a bunch of money for the opportunity at more playing time?
There's also a chance, although extremely limited, that Haniger could retire following his disappointing season. Again, that seems very unlikely, but we did just see a 34-year-old Kevin Kiermaier hang 'em up, so it does happen.
More than likely, Haniger will exercise his option within hours of this posting, but it's at least noteworthy that it hasn't happened yet.
An eight-year veteran, Haniger has spent parts of six seasons with the Mariners. He made the All-Star Game in 2018 and hit 39 homers back in 2021.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: