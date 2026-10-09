Aaron Judge’s Yankees Warning Echoes Cal Raleigh’s 2023 Mariners Challenge

Aaron Judge sounded awfully familiar after the Yankees’ season ended on October 7.

“We’re the Yankees,” Judge said after Tampa Bay swept New York out of the ALDS. “I feel like they should go all-in and do what they need to do.”

Judge talked about filling holes, fighting for a championship and expecting the organization to match the commitment he gives it every offseason. Strip away the pinstripes, the payroll, the 27 World Series titles (can’t leave that out), the New York volume, and we have heard this speech before.

Cal Raleigh gave the Mariners his version in 2023.

“We’ve got to commit to winning,” Raleigh said after Seattle was eliminated from postseason contention. “We have to commit to going and getting those players.”

Raleigh pointed toward the Texas Rangers, who were celebrating a postseason berth in the visiting clubhouse at T-Mobile Park. They had spent aggressively, added proven talent and blown past a Mariners team that believed development, pitching and incremental roster upgrades would be enough.

Texas went on to win the World Series while Seattle stayed at home.

Three years later, Judge delivered the same basic message from a much larger stage: When a franchise asks its star to carry championship expectations, the people building the roster must carry them too.

Aaron Judge Just Gave Cal Raleigh Some Powerful Validation

Raleigh’s comments caused a stir because players are usually expected to stay in their lane. Take responsibility and praise the clubhouse. Say the typical PR stuff. Everyone worked hard, promised to come back better and so on.

Cal said the heck with that script. He acknowledged that Seattle had developed good players. He also said the Mariners needed to acquire established ones. That wasn’t an insult to his teammates. It was a clear assessment of a roster that finished one victory short of the players after failing to add enough offense.

Raleigh apologized the following day in case his words were interpreted as criticism of players and coaches. He wisely never withdrew the substance of his argument. And he shouldn’t have.

Judge is the Yankees’ captain, one of baseball’s biggest stars and the owner of a contract worth $360 million. He has more institutional protection than Raleigh had in 2023. Raleigh was still three years from free agency when he challenged the people controlling the direction of his career. That took some serious nerve. As time has passed, it looks more like leadership.

The Yankees and Mariners Have Different Problems

These two franchises do not operate in the same financial universe. The Yankees already spend enormous amounts of money. Judge is challenging Brian Cashman and the front office to construct that expensive roster well enough to win a championship. The issue in New York is how the money and talent are used.

Raleigh’s complaint cut closer to the Mariners’ willingness to take financial risks. They have consistently developed pitching, protected its farm system and searched for value. Too often, the lineup has been asked to survive on bounce-back candidates, short-term fixes and platoon players carrying obvious flaws.

The budgets are different. But the frustration lands in the same place.

The Mariners did respond to Raleigh’s challenge. They eventually acquired Randy Arozarena. They signed Raleigh to a six-year, $105 million extension. They won the AL West in 2025 and came within one victory of reaching the first World Series in franchise history.

That progress was a big deal. It also raised the standard. Then they followed it up with a 76-86 season in 2026. They missed the playoffs in a division that was sitting there, waiting to be won. The offense underperformed. The rotation lost its usual dominance and the bullpen collapsed. Oh, and the defense was pretty bad, too. Dan Wilson will not return as manager, while Jerry Dipoto and Justin Hollander are expected to continue leading baseball operations.

Raleigh’s original demand reached higher than the dugout. Seattle has already made the easy part of its statement. The club paid Raleigh and told everyone he would remain a cornerstone. Now comes bringing in the right pieces that fit on the roster.

That means adding proven offense, improving the defense and restoring a bullpen that can protect the starting staff. Their next manager should have a roster worth of expectations that will come attached to the job.

Judge’s comments aren’t really a Yankees story for Mariners fans. They are just a reminder that Raleigh was right in 2023. The Mariners proved him partly right by pushing deeper into October two years later, then proved his warning still had roots by collapsing in 2026.

Seattle secured its franchise catcher. It has yet to secure the sustained winner he challenged the organization to build.