Dominic Canzone Injury Scare Hits Mariners at the Worst Possible Time

Of course we have another hamstring issue on our hands. And that’s not even meant to be dramatic. Dom Canzone marks the third hamstring injury in the last week. All of the issues involving the Mariners outfielders.

Canzone was in the middle of one of his most complete games of the season Sunday against the Boston Red Sox. He homered. Drove in another run. We recently criticized his fielding, so of course he made a diving catch in right field and turned that into an inning-ending double play. He was looking like the guy who was continuously building his case to be an everyday player.

Then, he tweaked his right hamstring trying to beat out an RBI grounder in the sixth inning. No notes on how great the timing was.

The good news is that the early update sounds encouraging. Canzone and manager Dan Wilson both indicated after the game that the injury is not considered serious, and Canzone summed it up pretty simply.

“I’m good,” Canzone said.

Nobody wants this to turn into a disaster. The good news is that the Mariners are off Monday, June 22 before opening a series against the Pirates on Tuesday, so there is at least a natural breath built into the schedule. Wilson said they would see how Canzone feels after the off-day.

Dominic Canzone’s Strong Stretch Is Pushing Mariners Toward a Bigger Role

Canzone’s 12th home run of the season came off left-hander Payton Tolle, which is a much needed eye-opener. We’ve known he could punish right-handed pitching. The ongoing question has been could he hang in there enough against the lefties.

The next step has always been whether he can be trusted often enough in that role. Sunday was another answer.

“With anything in life, the more you do it, the more you feel comfortable with it,” Canzone said. “So, just trying to get some consistent at-bats off lefties is huge for the confidence.”

Canzone isn’t simply asking for more playing time. He is giving the Mariners reasons to hand it to him.

He’s slashing .281/.353/.562 with a .915 OPS through 201 plate appearances. So the injury could not only hurt the Mariners offensive production, it’s also the pileup.

Randy Arozarena is on the IL with his own hamstring issue. Luke Raley just returned after being slowed by lower back soreness and an illness. And Julio Rodríguez recently had his hamstring scare. Seattle has been cycling through depth, mixing and matching, and trying to survive around the edges while the roster gets healthier.

So when Canzone grabs at his hamstring, even if everyone says the right things afterward, the fanbase is allowed to tense up.

Even if the Mariners dodged the worst of it, there’s obvious messaging with this. Canzone has been making himself harder to sit. And his hamstring scare doesn’t erase that. It just makes the timing feel ridiculous.