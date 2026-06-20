Dom Canzone’s Breakout Looks More Real Than the Mariners Ever Expected

Dom Canzone isn’t just a support player on the bench anymore. He always had the potential to look like a useful depth piece. A left-handed bat with some pop who could handle corner outfield spots. But just maybe, that’s not the only thing he is anymore.

This has looked like a continuation of what Canzone showed after his midseason call-up in 2025. He’s slashing .291/.352/.589 with 11 home runs and 31 RBI against right-handed pitching in 176 plate appearances. It’s more than just playable damage. He’s making the Mariners lineup look less complicated.

Dom Canzone Has Become More Than a Mariners Depth Bat

We’re in mid-June, and Canzone hasn’t slowed in giving the Mariners value with his bat. He currently sits in the 82nd percentile in batting run value and the 93rd percentile in expected weighted on-base average.

Dominic Canzone - Seattle Mariners (11) pic.twitter.com/u01Aii9P0z — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) June 18, 2026

He backs it up with contact quality. 95th percentile in expected slugging percentage. 94th percentile in average exit velocity and barrel rate. 88th percentile in hard-hit rate and launch angle sweet-spot percentage.

Take a look for yourself here. His baseball savant page is covered in red.

The Mariners have been on a quest for dependable left-handed pop, and Canzone is providing a bat that changes how a team should think about its roster.

He may not get the star treatment, he still has plenty of polish to add, but he’s making it harder for the Mariners to look past his impact.

The most encouraging part is how he’s producing. A 92.8 mph average exit velocity and a 15.6 percent barrel rate is pretty hard to fake.

The only soft spot is that his whiff rate still hurts. 28th percentile and a 34th percentile chase rate is really what makes him hard to trust. Though, it’s not fair to expect a flawless offensive profile, and when you’re selling out or pop, the whiffs are usually a part of that.

When healthy, the Mariners have a crowded outfield picture. Of course with Julio Rodríguez as the centerpiece, you also have Randy Arozarena, Victor Robles, Luke Raley, and Rob Refsnyder. The club has also had to shuffle pieces, call up emergency depth and patch together lineups. With all of that roster churn, Canzone should make it feel less temporary by continuing to be a dependable bat in the lineup.

The other reason Canzone’s breakout looks legit is the aforementioned continuation of 2025. He hit .308 against right-handed pitching in 201 plate appearances and .276 against lefties in 68 plate appearances. It’s proof of concept that this isn’t just an isolated stretch.

The downside is that he hasn’t been bringing elite defense. He’s put on some serious muscle over the past two seasons, and unfortunately, none of that has made him any faster. The fielding profile doesn’t suggest a Gold Glove anytime soon, which makes the argument simpler. He’s good enough to continue getting opportunities at DH, but sticking him in the outfield too often could bring limitations in his overall game.

So even though the numbers suggest the Mariners need to keep finding ways to get his bat in the lineup, the real question is at what cost. The best path forward is for Canzone to keep making the most of his opportunities while the team gets healthier around him. And if the other players in similar roles start producing, too, the Mariners will have a much better problem than the one they’ve been trying to solve.