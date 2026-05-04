Mariners Claim Former Angels Lefty From Braves as Bullpen Depth Questions Keep Growing

The Mariners did not need much of an introduction to José Suarez. They have seen plenty of him from across the AL West, which makes this waiver claim a little more interesting than a random depth grab. Seattle claimed the former Angels left-hander off waivers from the Braves, adding another arm to a bullpen picture that has already started to feel a little crowded.

That familiarity still came with a roster cost. Seattle designated outfielder Rhylan Thomas for assignment in the corresponding move, keeping its 40-man roster full.

Suarez arrives after a rough start with Atlanta. He had a 6.61 ERA and a 2.08 WHIP over 16 1/3 innings, which tells one part of the story. The other part is a little more tempting: 21 strikeouts in those same 16 1/3 innings. That is the José Suarez experience in one messy snapshot. There is enough swing-and-miss to understand why teams keep looking, and enough traffic and command trouble to make the whole thing feel like it could fall off the tracks at any moment.

Honestly, that’s probably why the Mariners were interested. The Mariners have earned a reputation for believing they can make pitchers better, and while that reputation doesn’t magically fix every waiver claim, it does explain why a pitcher like Suarez would appeal to them.

We have claimed LHP José Suarez off waivers from the Braves and he has been added to the 40-man roster. #TridentsUp



🔗 https://t.co/jF3tcD0s81 pic.twitter.com/yExErULiqn — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 3, 2026

José Suarez Adds Lefty Depth to a Mariners Bullpen Still Searching for Clarity

Suarez gives the Mariners another left-handed option. A former starter who can cover multiple innings has real value, especially when a team is trying to protect its bullpen from getting chewed up before the late innings even arrive.

Where does Suarez actually fit? For now, the cleanest answer is as a multi-inning left-handed depth arm, not a traditional matchup reliever and not someone the Mariners should have to force into leverage spots right away. His starter background gives Seattle a way to cover multiple innings if a game gets sideways or the bullpen needs protection, while his strikeout ability gives the club something to work with beyond basic mop-up duty. The challenge is trust. Until the command settles, Suarez feels more like a flexible middle-innings option than a late-inning answer.

Suarez doesn’t walk into a bullpen with an empty lane waiting for him. Seattle has already been sorting through the bottom of its relief group, and adding another lefty only helps if the Mariners trust the shape of the innings he can give them.

The timing matters, because Seattle’s bullpen has already had to absorb more moving parts than the club probably wanted this early in the season. Matt Brash landing on the injured list with right lat inflammation changed the leverage picture. Josh Simpson was recalled from Triple-A, then almost immediately optioned for right-handed Nick Davila.

Rhylan Thomas plays a role in this move too, even if he is not the main headline. The Mariners had to remove an outfielder from the 40-man roster to make room for Suarez, and Thomas became the roster cost. The 26-year-old made his major league debut with Seattle last season and had been hitting .260 with a .641 OPS in 31 games for Triple-A Tacoma this year.

That’s the part of a waiver claim that usually gets flattened into transaction language. Seattle had to make a choice. Suarez gives the Mariners more bullpen depth, but not a clean answer. Now, they get to find out whether their version of him can be more useful than the last one.