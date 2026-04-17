Rangers vs. Mariners Prediction and Odds: Texas is Best Underdog Bet on Friday Night

The Seattle Mariners suffered a sweep at the hands of the San Diego Padres and now find themselves at 8-12, 2.5 games back from the Texas Rangers for the top spot in the AL West.

The good news is the Mariners now host the Rangers in a three-game series over the weekend with a chance to pass them in the standings if they pull off the 3-0 sweep.

These two teams have met in a series already this season, with the Rangers winning all three games by a combined score of 8-3.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.

Rangers vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers +1.5 (-205)

Mariners -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline

Rangers +114

Mariners -134

Total

OVER 6.5 (-122)

UNDER 6.5 (+100)

Rangers vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Texas: Jacob deGrom, RHP (1-0, 2.87 ERA)

Seattle: Logan GIlbert, RHP (1-2, 4.18 ERA)

Rangers vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 17

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile

How to Watch (TV): Rangers Sports Network, Mariners.TV, KING 5

Rangers record: 10-9

Mariners record: 8-12

Rangers vs. Mariners Best Prop Bet

Jacob deGrom OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (+124)

The Mariners have had a strikeout issue this season, striking out on 25.4% of their at-bats, which is the fourth-highest mark in all of baseball. That should set up Jacob deGrom for a favorable spot tonight. deGrom is averaging a blistering 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings so far this season, his highest strikeout rate since his first season with the Rangers in 2023.

Rangers vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

I'm surprised to see the Rangers set as underdogs with deGrom on the mound. They've already swept the Mariners once this season, and they outrank them in wRC+.

Of course, the biggest factor is the starting pitching advantage the Rangers have. deGrom has been lights out with a 2.87 ERA, while Logan Gilbert has an ERA of 4.18.

Give me the Rangers to pull off the upset in the series opener.

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