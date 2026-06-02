Mariners Notes: Josh Naylor Injury Update, Cole Young Continues to Deliver in Big Moments

The Mariners won the opener of their three-game series against the Mets, but Josh Naylor’s exit added a little concern to the night.

Naylor was doing exactly what Seattle needs from him in the middle of the lineup. In the seventh inning, with the Mariners trailing in a tight game, he turned on a pitch and sent it out to tie the game.

But the concern came after the home run. As Naylor rounded the bases and returned to the dugout, his back tightened up. He was removed from the game with back spasms, turning an important swing into an injury situation the Mariners now have to watch.

The good news is that this doesn’t appear to be anything serious. Naylor is currently considered day-to-day with back spasms, and the Mariners do not sound worried at all.

Still, it’s not nothing. The Mariners can treat it lightly because they should. At the same, the last thing this team needs is an injury scare involving another one of their important everyday players.

That was only one part of the night. The other was Cole Young continuing to look like someone who cannot be overwhelmed by a big moment.

Perfectly played by Cole Young 😲 pic.twitter.com/fukB5uk2xU — MLB (@MLB) June 2, 2026

Cole Young’s Clutch Play Is Becoming a Real Mariners Development

Young took care of business in the 10th inning. Randy Arozarena opened the frame as the automatic runner. Stole third while Patrick Wisdom struck out. With the winning run on third and the Mets forced to bring the infield in, Young stayed simple and shot a broken-bat single the other way off A.J. Minter to give Seattle a 3-2 win and its seventh straight victory.

That was Young’s second career walk-off hit and third career walk-off RBI.

Young also made one of the smoothest defensive plays of the game, fielding a grounder around a runner in traffic, keeping his balance, applying the tag, and completing the throw all in one motion. MLB slowed it down and posted it on social media, flashing Young’s advanced footwork, quick hands and baseball instincts.

We’ll say it again: Cole “Cole Young” Young. pic.twitter.com/uYIDVcWwP9 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 2, 2026

The conversation around Young continues to be interesting. This is supposed to be a player still learning. And he is doing that. But he’s also helping the Mariners win games in a multitude of ways. With runners in scoring position, he’s slashing .296/.397/.500 with an .897 OPS, two home runs and 28 RBI. He’s not giving the Mariners simple rookie-esque production. He’s showing up and giving mature at-bats and delivering clutch defensive plays.

Naylor’s back is an important note. The Mariners need him healthy, and they need this to remain as minor as it sounds.

But the larger takeaway from Monday night was pretty simple. Seattle got another big answer from one of its young players. That’s how good teams keep moving. They absorb the uncomfortable stuff, win anyway and find out which players can handle the weight.