Mariners Prospect Update: Lazaro Montes Hits Inside-the-Park Homer, Ace Reese Belts First Pro Blast

The Mariners’ farm system just produced one of its more exciting stretches this week. A year that’s been headlined by big names both on the mound and in the batter’s box, it was mostly the bats that have served as the conversation starters.

Three big performances arriving at three different stages of development. Montes continues to push closer to Seattle, Reese is taking his first professional swings and Bautista is beginning his climb through the full-season affiliates. Here’s what stood out.

Lazaro Montes Takes the Scenic Route

There aren’t many 6-foot-5 power hitters who make us think about the inside-the-park homer. Montes chose to take the long way home this time around. The 21-year-old outfielder drove a ball off former Mariners arm Juan Burgos, an estimated 423 feet off the right-center-field wall at Cheney Stadium on Aug. 12. The ball kicked away from Reno’s outfielders, and Montes kept rumbling until he slid headfirst across home plate for an inside-the-park home run.

It counted as his 33rd homer of the season, a new career high. The larger point is still this guy’s production. Montes is slashing .251/.371/.561 with 84 RBIs across 107 games between both Double-A Arkansas and Tacoma. He has continued producing since his July promotion to Triple-A rather than hitting a developmental wall that sometimes greets young hitters when they enter that level. The strikeouts continue to remain a concern, as well as his defensive prowess in the corner outfield. 33 home runs is impressive, and some want him to get the call. But with a strikeout rate over 30 percent, it's best for the Mariners to not rush this. We’ve seen the learning curve Cole Emerson has endured who had the same issues prior to his call-up.

Oh my goodness. Lazaro Montes hits an INSIDE-THE-PARK HR! pic.twitter.com/UPfvGEJ0T9 — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) August 13, 2026

Ace Reese Records His First Professional Homer

Reese’s first professional home run arrived Aug. 11, and Seattle’s 2026 first-round selection made sure it wasn’t his only contribution. The third baseman went 3-for-5 with a single, double and solo home run in Inland Empire’s game against the Lake Elsinore Storm.

The Mariners selected Reese 24th overall in the 2026 draft after he hit 24 homers in his junior season at Mississippi State. He hit 45 total in 118 games with the Bulldogs, so power doesn’t come as a surprise in his profile. He finished his two seasons with the Bulldogs with 45 homers in 118 games, so power was never the mystery surrounding his profile. The question was how quickly that power would appear against professional arms. He didn’t waste any time giving us that answer.

One home run doesn’t tell us too much yet. But this is a hitter whose power is part of his reputation. Showing that, alongside some variety to start his professional baseball career is a great start.

Congrats to Ace Reese on his first professional HR! 3-hit game for the Mariners first round pick. pic.twitter.com/cenOeK4Sgm — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) August 12, 2026

Yorger Bautista Brings Another Loud Bat to Inland Empire

Reese wasn’t the only notable Mariners prospect producing for the 66ers. Bautista crushed a two-out RBI double that brought Dervy Ventura home. The 18-year-old outfielder finished 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI.

Yorger Bautista crushes a 2-out RBI double scoring Dervy Ventura! pic.twitter.com/1mAWQXVpdU — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) August 13, 2026

He signed with Seattle out of Venezuela for $2.1 million in January 2025. He got his start in the Dominican Summer League before moving stateside in 2026, first joining the Arizona Complex League and then earning a promotion to Inland Empire.

He’s got a long way to go before arriving in Seattle, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy his progression along the way. This guy already owns some of the loudest tools in the organization.

Bautista already owns some of the loudest physical tools in the organization. He brings premium bat speed, raw power, some pretty notable speed and a strong outfield arm. More importantly, he has reportedly made substantial progress with his contact after striking out way too frequently during his debut season.