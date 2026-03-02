19-year-old Ryan Sloan brings the heat in the Mariners loss to the Rangers

If wins and losses mattered in Spring Training? Then the Mariners fan base would be in panic mode over the current losing trend taking place out in Peoria, Arizona. Luckily, the scoreboard isn't really what matters; developing the roster is all that counts. And for a team that boasts one of the very best Minor League systems in baseball, they got a great glimpse at both their immediate and long-term future.

Seattle dropped the game to their division rivals, the Texas Rangers, by a 9-4 tally on Sunday, but came away all smiles, nonetheless. Two pivotal pitchers looked polished in their performances. Most notably, 19-year-old Ryan Sloan, the Seattle Mariners' no. 2 pitching prospect, hit 99 mph on the radar during his Cactus League debut on Sunday.

MLB's No. 33 prospect Ryan Sloan made his Cactus League debut, and the results were phenomenal.



The @Mariners right-hander unleashed "nasty" stuff in a perfect frame: https://t.co/sckf2UFZ6O pic.twitter.com/MS7hmiGlel — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 2, 2026

“I was excited,” Sloan said in reaction to his first outing of the year. “I'm just not gonna let the environment dictate what I know works, so I just go out there, take my time, just really take it all in, and just stick to what I know has worked. I know my stuff's good, and getting to face these guys continues to stack on to that confidence that I can go out there and compete with really anyone.”

Sloan tossed one scoreless inning with one strikeout and showed confidence in his entire repertoire. At the same time, fellow prospect Cole Young was the offensive leader for the club, hitting a home run and driving in two on Sunday.

Logan Gilbert checks in

Feb 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Logan Gilbert - expected to be Seattle's no. 3 or 4 starter this season - had a solid outing as he works the kinks out heading into the new campaign. The 28-year-old hurler tossed 2.2 innings, allowing one earned run on two hits, while striking out three batters. It was a tune-up for the veteran, who took some time after Sunday's match-up to weigh in on young Ryan Sloan's performance.

"I wish he pitched way later in the game because he came in right after me and was throwing 99 [mph] and the best sweeper in the world, so it makes me feel a little bit old,” Gilbert jokingly stated about the youngster's sizzling stuff."

What most impressed Mariners' manager Dan Wilson, perhaps even more than the physical force that Sloan brings to the mound, is his maturity. The Seattle skipper seemed to be was a bit surprised

“Didn't feel like the moment of getting into a big league game like this bothered him at all,” Wilson said. “Even talking to him on the bench afterwards, nothing really seems to shake him, and that's something that you really like to see. [For it to be] the first outing for him, outstanding.”