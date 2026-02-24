Seattle Mariners fall to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-0, at Camelback Ranch
The Seattle Mariners visited Camelback Ranch in Glendale for Cactus League action against the defending World Series Champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Unfortunately, the M's were blanked by LA, 3-0, on Monday afternoon.
One of the prominent pitchers for Seattle, Jose Ferrer, had a bit of a rough outing, allowing two runs in the fifth inning. But to be fair, one of those tallies came off a misplayed flyball in the outfield. Otherwise, Ferrer's electric stuff was noticeable, and the coaching staff certainly took notice.
“I thought he had good stuff and the ball looked like it was coming out of his hand well,” manager Dan Wilson said. “But they were just able to get some pitches up in the zone a little bit. They weren’t trying to do too much, just trying to hit him the other way. But I love the fact that he was pounding the zone and that’s what he does.”
Logan Gilbert looks sharp for Mariners
Starter Logan Gilbert threw on Monday, as well, and he commented afterwards that he felt good. The 28-year-old went 6-6 in 2025, with 3.44 ERA and 13 strikeouts. He will counted on to eat up some innings and post a winning mark in the upcoming season.
“It’s always interesting with the first start, because it takes me a little bit to switch (the mindset) to having counts with walks and prioritizing counts over just throwing bullpens, where you’re trying to throw a perfect pitch,” Gilbert said. “But all things considered, it actually felt like it was coming out pretty good. I was pretty synced up with my lower half and it's pretty good.”
Right-hander George Kirby will make his first Cactus League start of the year against the Chicago White Sox. Also scheduled to take the hill are right-handers Michael Morales, Michael Rucker, Troy Taylor, Blas Castano, Alex Hoppe, and Nick Davila. Meanwhile, Chicago will start lefthander Anthony Kay, with the first pitch scheduled for 12:10 p.m. PT.
Ryan K Boman is a freelance writer and the author of the 2023 book, Pop Music & Peanut Butter: A Collection of Essays Looking at Life with Love & Laughter. His previous work has appeared at MSN, Heavy, the Miami Herald, Screen Rant, FanSided, and Yardbarker. Follow him on X @RyanKBoman