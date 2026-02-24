Seattle Mariners fall to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-0, at Camelback Ranch

The Seattle Mariners visited Camelback Ranch in Glendale for Cactus League action against the defending World Series Champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Unfortunately, the M's were blanked by LA, 3-0, on Monday afternoon.

One of the prominent pitchers for Seattle, Jose Ferrer, had a bit of a rough outing, allowing two runs in the fifth inning. But to be fair, one of those tallies came off a misplayed flyball in the outfield. Otherwise, Ferrer's electric stuff was noticeable, and the coaching staff certainly took notice.

“I thought he had good stuff and the ball looked like it was coming out of his hand well,” manager Dan Wilson said. “But they were just able to get some pitches up in the zone a little bit. They weren’t trying to do too much, just trying to hit him the other way. But I love the fact that he was pounding the zone and that’s what he does.”

Logan Gilbert looks sharp for Mariners

Feb 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Starter Logan Gilbert threw on Monday, as well, and he commented afterwards that he felt good. The 28-year-old went 6-6 in 2025, with 3.44 ERA and 13 strikeouts. He will counted on to eat up some innings and post a winning mark in the upcoming season.

No holding back for Logan Gilbert, who goes to the splitter right away, against his very first batter in Cactus League play -- and for his very first K, this one to Hyeseong Kim.



Complete with a smile as he walked away from then back to the mound. pic.twitter.com/4jZtOqwn6F — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) February 23, 2026

“It’s always interesting with the first start, because it takes me a little bit to switch (the mindset) to having counts with walks and prioritizing counts over just throwing bullpens, where you’re trying to throw a perfect pitch,” Gilbert said. “But all things considered, it actually felt like it was coming out pretty good. I was pretty synced up with my lower half and it's pretty good.”

Right-hander George Kirby will make his first Cactus League start of the year against the Chicago White Sox. Also scheduled to take the hill are right-handers Michael Morales, Michael Rucker, Troy Taylor, Blas Castano, Alex Hoppe, and Nick Davila. Meanwhile, Chicago will start lefthander Anthony Kay, with the first pitch scheduled for 12:10 p.m. PT.