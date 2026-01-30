Mariners.TV will be the team's new blackout-free streaming home

The Seattle Mariners are launching a new in-market, direct-to-consumer streaming service beginning on Feb.10, just in time for the 2026 season. 'Mariners.TV' will replace Root Sports Northwest, following the network's closure at the conclusion of last season.

Within the viewing area, the service will broadcast all games with no local blackouts for $99.99/year or $19.99/month. It will provide regional coverage for the following areas: Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska, Montana, and Hawaii. Those outside of the regular market are not eligible to purchase the Seattle service, but can still subscribe to MLB TV to watch the Mariners' games.

Seattle was one of many MLB teams forced to move to a different TV and streaming platform, thanks to the collapse of regional sports networks across the league. So, having their new system in place just as Spring Training begins takes one more item off the franchise's agenda - and puts fans' minds at ease - with plenty of time to spare before opening day.

In a press release, the team stated that Major League Baseball will be responsible for producing the channel and negotiating carriage agreements with cable and satellite providers. Mariners announcers will continue being team employees, and the M's will also hire and oversee the broadcasters and producers.

In a related note, the Mariners announced their broadcast team for the upcoming season on Tuesday. Aaron Goldsmith is returning as the lead television announcer in his 14th season with the club. Meanwhile, on the radio side of the ledger, the iconic Rick Rizzs, 72, announced that 2026 will be his final season in the Mariners' broadcast booth.

